Booker Group Q4 Total Sales Up 0.5% And LFL Sales Up 0.7%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Booker Group Plc. (BOK.L) reported that its total sales for the 12 weeks to 24 March 2017 were up 0.5% and like-for-likes were up 0.7%. Group non tobacco sales rose by 4.5% with non tobacco like-for-likes up 4.7%. Group tobacco sales declined by 7.9% with tobacco like-for-likes down 7.5%. Tobacco sales are being impacted by the tobacco display ban and new plain packaging restrictions coming into force.



For the 52 weeks to 24 March 2017, total sales were 5.3 billion pounds, up by 6.7% compared to last year. Like-for-like non-tobacco sales increased by 2.8%, and like-for-like tobacco sales reduced by 4.6%. Like-for-like sales to caterers rose by 4.4%. Like-for-like sales to retailers reduced by 0.6% primarily due to the tobacco display ban and plain packaging restrictions. Customer satisfaction scores were good.

Booker Group had about 160 million pounds net cash at the end of the financial year.

The company said its preliminary results will be released on 18 May 2017.

