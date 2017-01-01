Norway Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

2:48a.m.

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased for the second straight month in February, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



Advertisement

Retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in February, slower than the 1.4 percent climb in January.

On an annual bass, the volume of retail sales went up a working-day-adjusted 1.0 percent in February and the value of sales grew by 3.3 percent.

During the December to February period, retail sales volume dropped a working-day-adjusted 0.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



