INPP FY Pre-tax Profit Rises

2:53a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L), or INPP reported that its IFRS profit before tax for fiscal year 2016 increased 119.4% to 175.3 million pounds from 79.9 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit for the year grew to 177.16 million pounds from 81.86 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 17.18 pence up from 9.54 pence in the prior year.

Total income was 199.97 million pounds, up from 101.48 million pounds in the prior year.

The company reaffirmed its minimum dividend target for 2017 of 6.82 pence per share and guidance of 7.00 pence per share for 2018.

